5 girls reach eagle scout ranks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five girls from Prairielands Council Boy Scouts of America have achieved the eagle scout rank.

They are the first girls to earn that rank in the Champaign Council. Each girl had to go through 13 required merit badges and they did it all in 18-month.

Their Scout Master Patti Hood says they’ve worked so hard.

“I hope that they remember the motto is being prepared. And if they take that and do for others, if those are the only two things that they take away from scouts, we’re gonna have a better world.”

There will be a virtual court of honor on February 21.