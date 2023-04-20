DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Five cats are dead following a house fire in Decatur Thursday morning, Decatur Fire officials announced.

Courtesy: Dean Abbott

The fire happened at 851 East Lawrence Street just after 5 a.m. Officials said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the first floor and coming out of the front of the house.

The engine companies that responded set up water connections and hose lines for attack while searching the home for occupants. The ladder companies that also responded, meanwhile, ventilated the roof and worked on the exterior of the home.

No humans were found inside the home, but firefighters discovered that five cats had died in the blaze. There were no other injuries.

The fire was eventually extinguished at 7 a.m. It was determined that the fire started as a result of a portable space heater getting too close to flammable materials.

(Video courtesy of Dean Abbott)