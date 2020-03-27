1  of  3
COVID-19
488 new Illinois COVID-19 cases make state total 3,026

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced in a press release that there are 488 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including eight deaths. 

Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.

Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases.  Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. 

Confirmed Cases by Race

• White – 39%
• Black – 28%
• Left blank – 20%
• Other – 9%
• Asian – 4%

Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity

• Not Hispanic or Latino – 60%
• Left blank – 33%
• Hispanic or Latino – 7%

