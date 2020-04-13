Breaking News
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,173 new cases; 74 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

48 of county’s confirmed COVID cases have recovered

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County officials said Monday that the county has confirmed 87 cases of COVID-19, but only some of those are active cases.

Thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County are still active; 48 of them have recovered, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator Julie Pryde said Monday.

Nine people are currently hospitalized from the virus.

The county’s number of COVID-related deaths remains at two.

Earlier Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 22,025 known cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.