48 of county’s confirmed COVID cases have recovered

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County officials said Monday that the county has confirmed 87 cases of COVID-19, but only some of those are active cases.

Thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County are still active; 48 of them have recovered, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator Julie Pryde said Monday.

Nine people are currently hospitalized from the virus.

The county’s number of COVID-related deaths remains at two.

Earlier Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 22,025 known cases.