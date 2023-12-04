SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a Mahomet man who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as 41-year-old Chad Dial of Mahomet. Dial was involved in a collision near the intersection of North Dirksen Parkway and Sangamon Avenue Friday night and died around 9:30 p.m. shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Allmon performed an autopsy on Dial and found he died from multiple blunt force injuries. The death remains under investigation.