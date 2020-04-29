4,000 prisoners released in Illinois between March 1 and April 28

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nearly 4,000 people have been released from Illinois Department of Corrections facilities across the state between March 1 and April 28, but the state isn’t saying yet how many of those releases were due to COVID-19.

IDOC released the names, offenses and admission dates on Tuesday and, in a column dedicated to the type of “exit” each person had, specified whether the individuals had been paroled out or discharged. Most people listed were classified as paroled out.

What the state hasn’t clarified, however, is whether — or how many — releases are related to COVID-19. WCIA reached out to IDOC for clarification, but the agency has not yet responded.

When asked Wednesday about the release of the 4,000 individuals, Gov. JB Pritzker during his daily press briefing said he hadn’t heard “that 4,000 number until (he) read it recently.”

“It’s my understanding that a majority…of those releases are people who simply — their sentences came to an end and they were released as they would normally be,” he said.

Previously, Pritzker has said IDOC is “reviewing the case files of as many low-risk offenders as possible for early release” in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in prisons.

The governor also signed an executive order in early April allowing furloughs for “medically vulnerable” prisoners.

Advocates have called for such releases in the wake of the pandemic, saying prisons could serve as public health “weak spots” since people go in and out of such facilities every day, including correctional officers and healthcare workers.

The Illinois Coalition for Public Safety (COPS), comprised of law enforcement officials across the state, criticized the releases in a letter to Pritzker, saying they believed “violent, convicted felons are being released back into the communities (they) have sworn to protect and serve.”

As of Wednesday evening, IDOC cumulatively reported 155 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among prison inmates; 149 prison staffers have also tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated.