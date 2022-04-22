CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) was awarded significant funding to further their research in the science/technology realm.

During a news conference Friday morning at UIUC, Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan–head of the National Science Foundation (NSF), said the university has been advancing science, technology and engineering for the last several years and believes it will continue to do so. He–along with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), announced $40 million will be given to the university.

NSF awarded $15 million for the expeditions and computing program and $25 million for advanced cyber infrastructure at the U of I.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate Earth Day then to expand and grow science and the education of it,” said Sen. Durbin.