SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for several felonies.

Elijah Keppler, 28-year-old of Tower Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for his part in thefts and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, said Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.

Each felony carried a range of three to seven years in prison, with the possession of ammunition carrying the possibility of 14 years.

On June 29, officials said a Tower Hill community member reported Keppler burglarized his garage and stole his lawn mower. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Keppler’s home and found a stolen motorcycle hidden under a tarp and two rounds of live .22 caliber ammunition on his bedside table where he was sleeping.

Officials said that Keppler has previous convictions of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and possession of meth in Fayette County. In 2019, officials said he faced convictions for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number and meth in Shelby County.

Officials said this is his first sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.