SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Four men are under arrest in Springfield after they were located on arrest warrants for mob action and other crimes, police officials said. Officers also seized four guns while executing associated search warrants.

The Springfield Police Department released a statement that on Thursday, June 29, their officers arrested the four with the help of U.S. Marshals and Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies. All four men are from Springfield and were arrested on multiple charges:

Souvenir Callwood, 24, for aggravated battery and mob action. Bond was set at $150,000.

Courtlan Williams, 22, for aggravated battery and mob action. Bond was set at $150,000.

Isaiah Lincoln, 19, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000.

Jamal Slater, 36, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $3,000.

All four were taken to the Sangamon County Jail without incident, police said.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

The Springfield Police Department thanked the participating agencies and the Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office for their assistance. They added that there are additional people with outstanding warrants who have not yet been located yet, and they will continue to actively look for those people to take them into custody.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.