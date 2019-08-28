4 people hurt in evening shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night.

The first incident was in the 900 block of Moore Street at 8:45 pm. Police say when they arrived they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim said he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and was struck in the leg. Police say the victim did not know where the shots came from and he didn’t see who was shooting. The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were then called to the 100 block of Nicklas Street for a report of shots fired at 8:58 pm. They found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The victim said he was sitting outside a home in the area when someone started shooting from a grey colored car. The victim says he then ran from the home and was struck in the lower leg. The teenager says he only saw the vehicle and was unable to provide a suspect description. He was taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

Then just before 11 pm Danville police were called the unit block of South State Street for a report of shots fire. There they learned 2 victims had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers went to the hospital and learned two 20-year-old men had been hurt. One was shot in the shoulder, the other in the finger. Both victims told police they were on South State Street when someone started shooting from an unknown location. The victims were not able to give a suspect description. Both victims received treatment for their injuries.

Danville police are looking into if any of the shootings are related.