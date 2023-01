MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night.

The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St.

Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic.

The people inside the home were able to escape before the fire spread.

Crews were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.

Both apartments have water and smoke damage, but no one was hurt.