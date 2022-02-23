CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 4 people were arrested in relation to a residential burglary that happened early Tuesday morning in Pawnee.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. Christian County Deputies were dispatched to an area on E. Rd. 1525 North Road. They arrested 47-year-old Charles Turner from Springfield, 35-year-old Christopher Boelling from Pawnee, 51-year-old Thomas Sipes from Springfield and 24-year-old Cheyenne Treat from Kincaid.

Deputies said all four of the individuals were arrested for residential burglary. Boelling was also charged with possession of burglary tools and was taken to the Christian County Jail, according to deputies.

The residence was not occupied at the time of the burglary, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp stated.

The Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted in making the arrest by the Christian County K-9 units and the Taylorville Police Department.

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.