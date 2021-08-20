4-H volunteer receives special recognition

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One 4-H volunteer is receiving special recognition.

Sherry Young of Clinton will be in the 4-H Hall of Fame.

Volunteers are nominated by having a track record of service.

Young has spent 11 years in the DeWitt County 4-H program.

She put together several community service projects.

She also helped with fundraisers.

“I was honored to be nominated,” said Young. “I would think that the people that are already in that list are great people and it’s great to be considered one of those.”

Young says she sees herself helping out with 4-H for a long time.