4 educators honored for excellence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Four educators from the Danville Public School Foundation and District #118 have been named Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Award recipients. Each honoree receives $500 cash from the School Foundation, a $500 stipend from District 118 for instructional supplies of the honoree’s choice to further enhance the educational environment in the recipient’s classroom and an engraved paperweight from the Danville Education Association.

Joanna Howard has taught at Danville High School for the past 20-years. She began her first year of teaching as a long-term substitute at South View Middle School. She says the biggest reward of teaching is watching students, especially high schoolers, begin to understand concepts while becoming successful, then hearing from them post-graduation as they realize the impact of all they’ve learned and had opportunities to apply those life lessons.

Jamie Skovran, with 16 years as a teacher in the district, has been at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy for the past five years. Her favorite parts of teaching are the relationships she builds with students and working with an amazing staff which always strives to put kids first.





Matt Skovran, husband of Jamie, is in his 20th year of teaching and has been at South View Upper Elementary School since 2008. He thrives on “light bulb moments” when a child’s face lights up when finally understanding a concept. “That light bulb is why I became a teacher.”

Scott Stewart has been teaching with District #118 for 31 years. He says he loves the family atmosphere at Meade Park Elementary School and believes the best thing ab out teaching is seeing the kids grow and learn in a different way every day.

The Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Award was established in 2001 for Fields, a 1953 Danville High School graduate who retired in 2000 as Superintendent of Danville Schools after serving 40-years as teacher, principal and superintendent.