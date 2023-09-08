DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people, three of whom are children, are displaced from their Decatur home after a fire broke out in the garage Friday morning.

Decatur Fire officials said the fire happened in the area of Main Street and Haworth Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with fire having spread to the house.

Firefighters deployed several hose lines to battle the flames while others entered the home to perform a search. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of arrival, though firefighters remained on the scene afterward to perform overhaul operations.

No one was hurt, but the people living at the home are displaced as a result of the damage. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Firefighters determined that the fire started in a processing tank, but the cause remains unknown. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.