DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people, including three children, are displaced from their Decatur home after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. near 23rd and Geddes Streets. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home with smoke coming from the back of the home. The first engine companies to arrive used pre-connected hose lines to attack the fames while other firefighters vented the roof. The fire was quickly brought under control and was out shortly after 8 a.m.

Most of the damage was contained to the back of the house, but it was sufficient enough for the people living there to be displaced.

Officials determined that the fire started in a rear bedroom. Battalion Chief Timothy May completed a preliminary investigation and then contacted the State Fire Marshal’s office for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time and is still under investigation.