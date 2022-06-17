SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Juneteenth is Sunday, but celebrations already started in Springfield.

Juneteenth, Inc. is holding a free four-day event. It started on Thursday and goes into Sunday. Officials said they aim to eliminate racism through education and celebration.

“Free-ish Block Party” will take place on Friday at 6 p.m at Second Street and Capitol Avenue. The Illinois State Museum co-hosts “NOIR II: The Migration” Juneteenth art exhibition through September, showcasing Black art that depicts the migration of African Americans.

“Now that we’re free, what do we do? How do we survive?” co-curator Michelle Smith said. “We want to tell a story visually, provoking viewers to think and talk about what freedom looks like for people of color in the United States.”

The Juneteenth parade will set off at Martin Luther King Drive and Brown Street at 10 a.m. June 18. The march will end at Comer Cox Park, where a continuous celebration will fill the holiday with exercise sessions and outdoor revival service.