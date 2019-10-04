4 arrested for after-school fight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four teenagers face charges after a large fight outside Centennial High School Tuesday. Officials say multiple staff members received injuries while trying to break up the altercation.

Two male students, 15 and 17 and two female students, 14 and 16, were arrested for aggravated battery and mob action. Those arrested were taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police responded to the scene about 3:30 pm, Tuesday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com