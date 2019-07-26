4 arrested for 2 burglaries

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people face charges after two area burglaries. Thursday, more than 30-items were reported stolen from a residence in the 12000-block of Middle Creek Road, in rural Clinton, including ATVs, scooters, tools and more. About 3:30 am, Friday, authorities were called to the same residence for a burglary in progress.

The witness was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle from video surveillance of his home security system. Authorities patrolling the area found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, at which time they found a stolen motorcycle from the reported address.

Richard Memmott, 33, Nicole Moore, 32, Ashley Barry, 29, all of Clinton, and Robert Moore, 27, of Kenney, are all charged with burglary.

Several law enforcement agencies secured and served a search warrant at a property on Airport Road, in Clinton, where all the items reported stolen were recovered and identified by the victim. Additional suspected stolen property was also recovered.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

DeWitt County Crime Stoppers

(217) 935 – 9438

DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 935 – 3196