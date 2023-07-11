DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third person is now under arrest as the Macon County Sheriff’s Office investigates illegal gun transfers involving a former correctional officer.

Officials said that Shane Hecker, 34 of Shelbyville, was identified as the person who initially purchased weapons for Brandon Burwell, a felon who was booked into the Macon County Jail. An investigation revealed that officer Adam Goodbrake held onto those weapons for Burwell while he was jailed and later returned them.

Goodbrake and Burwell were arrested last week.

Following these revelations, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from Decatur and Shelbyville Police executed a search warrant in Shelbyville on Monday. Hecker was arrested and authorities seized 16 guns from him, officials said.

They added that in a post-arrest interview, Hecker admitted that he had purchased 13 guns for Burwell despite knowing he was a felon. It was also discovered that Hecker had illegally transferred guns to other people who are prohibited from possessing guns.

Hecker was taken to Decatur and booked into the Macon County Jail on a charge of delivering firearms to a felon. Bond was set at $200,000 and he remains in custody, awaiting his first court appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is actively working to discover, investigate and arrest anyone involved in the purchase of guns for others whom they know are not allowed to own a gun. This is illegal under Illinois law and is classified as either a Class 4 or Class X felony.