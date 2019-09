LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Celebrate the last days of summer by attending the continuing 3rd Fridays Downtown. There will be something for everyone from games to shopping to local food favorites. Guaranteed fun for the whole family.

This week’s event follows Lincoln Community High School’s afternoon Homecoming parade. 3rd Fridays Downtown are held the third Friday of each month, June through September.

3rd Fridays Downtown

September 20

5 – 7 pm