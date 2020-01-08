3D printing could lead to new medical treatment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A partnership between Carle and the University of Illinois could lead to a new treatment option for patients.

The two are developing 3D-printed customized stents out of materials that are safe for the human body to absorb after intestinal surgeries. Typically, metal and silicone stents have to be removed.

Dr. Blair Rowitz said he was inspired after one of his patients at Carle underwent multiple surgeries, in-patient hospitalizations, radiology proceduresand CT scans due to a gastrointestinal obstruction.

He turned to a U of I bioengineering professor, Dr. Dipanjan Pan. Pan was already working on 3D printing for heart disease. The two teamed up to create stents for bowel procedures.

“One of the really exciting things to come out of this project is it’s a collaboration between physicians and scientists and engineers at the university,” Rowitz said. “They do tremendous things at the university and come up with tremendous tools and applications, but they don’t always fit a clinical need or we have to go and reverse-engineer the applications and the tools to fit the need for patients.”

Rowitz said the idea behind this collaboration and the College of Medicine is that patient and physician needs will drive the development and use of these tools and applications.

“We’re going to take students with science and engineering backgrounds and train them in medicine and they’re going to be catalysts to allow projects like this to occur,” Rowitz said “We think we can transform medical education.”

Right now, the 3D-printed stent is being tested on animals. They hope to bring it to the FDA for trials after that.

