URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Locomotive lovers of all ages got to share their hobby in Urbana this weekend.

Organizers say a large crowd showed up for the 39th annual train show at Lincoln Square Mall. Visitors could watch model trains chug along the tracks and learn how to build displays themselves.

Chuck McDonald came with the Crawford County Railroad Club. He says one thing that makes his layouts special is that they’re inspired by real locations that are important to him.

“The favorite part is just getting to show that off, and turning big stuff into something small and transportable. The other thing is seeing the kids’ faces really light up when they see the trains running,” McDonald said.

He says he enjoys being an ambassador for the hobby during a time that feels like it has taken a backseat to other activities, like video games. McDonald also says the club is always looking for new members, so if you’re interested in learning more, you can find them here.