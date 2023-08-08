TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monastery Museum in Teutopolis is a little hidden from sight. It sits behind St. Francis Church, and many people might not know about it. But the museum is welcoming guests until November.

Nearly 50 years ago, a Franciscan monastery was converted into the museum, but volunteer Connie Nosbisch said religion wasn’t the only inspiration behind its creation.

“It was to celebrate the bicentennial, which was in ’76,” she said, “But also to have a place to commemorate our history as well. Our town history and our Franciscan history.”

Now, Teutopolis’s Monastery Museum holds artifacts from the town’s almost 200-year-old history, and it’s still growing.

“We keep adding things all the time to our collection,” Nosbisch said. “Some of them are on loan that families want to have shown, but also want to have the opportunity to take back if they wish.”

Teutopolis was a planned community with German-Catholic settlers who came from Cincinnati, Nosbisch said. They chose the site because of its proximity to the old National Road, which is now U.S. Route 40.

“A dirt path at that time, of course” she said. “Not any paved road by any stretch. So, it was hardship.”

And it is not just Catholics who enjoy all the history the museum has to offer.

“We welcome all,” Nosbisch said, “I think a lot of people are very interested in looking at something that they grew up with. Something that will remind them, maybe of their parent or grandparent. It’s a great place. I love this museum and I love everything about it.”

The museum has Bibles and books that are over 100 years old. It also features 38 rooms with their own themes in the converted monastery.

The museum is open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month.