GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — One year ago, fire departments, first responders and community members lined the streets of downtown Gibson City, putting out a fire right in the heart of town.

The fire destroyed Jay’s Place and damaged other businesses. One of those was Ace Hardware. Now, the manager is looking back on the last 365 days of rebuilding.

“Basically the news was, downtown’s on fire…we weren’t really sure what was going on,” Zach Glascock, the Ace Hardware manager, said when reflecting on the July 4, 2022, fire. It’s a day he remembers well.

“Sheer panic at that moment,” he described.

Ace Hardware is next to Jay’s Place, where the fire started.

“Once we got a little bit more information and saw it was the building next door, we knew we could take a few minutes at least to pull computers and files and stuff like that out,” Glascock said.

When it was safe to go inside, the repair process began.

“Working on pulling all the smoke-damaged product, pulling up floors, doing all sorts of stuff trying to get the building back ready to be opened,” he said.

About nine months later, they re-opened their doors, inviting the community into their new and improved space.

“We’ve got brand new floors, brand new insulation in the ceilings. Everything’s been painted,” Glascock said.

One of the most recent parts of the restoration process is right outside at the brick wall.

“It looks like a brand new, nice wall,” Glascock said. “The community had other options and we’re happy that they’re coming back in and taking advantage of our customer service and product availability and everything.”

He said they’ve been talking with the Fire Marshal about a cause. It still remains unknown, and Glascock said it will probably stay that way.