CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 36-year-old Champaign man is dead, after a shooting.

The Champaign Police department responded around 3:30 a.m. at a strip mall parking lot by the intersection of N. Neil and E. Vine Streets.

Police say a crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of a strip mall, when a fight broke out, that’s when the victim was shot. No arrests have been made at this time.

When on scene police say they gave medical assistance until he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

CPD is asking if anyone has surveillance footage to contact them as it may be of assistance to their investigation.

The City of Champaign reminds the public if they have any information to please contact the CPD at 217-351-4545, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 mobile app.