SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is dead after a shooting this weekend, officials said.

Springfield Police reported officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Allison Court at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, for the report of a man down in the roadway that had been shot. They located 34-year-old Emmanuel Boston on the scene and he was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died at 6:29 a.m.

Police said the shooting is actively being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division as a homicide.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, July 10.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate.