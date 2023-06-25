CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old Champaign man has died after a shooting in Champaign this weekend, officials said.

The Champaign Police Department released a statement saying police were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Officers located a 34-year-old man from Champaign on the scene with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

They immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from the Champaign Fire Department.

Officials said the man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was initially listed in critical condition and later died.

Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of assistance to the investigation, officials said. They encourage any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify the police department.

No arrests have been made at this time and police continue to investigate the incident.