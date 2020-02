Widespread heavy snow makes its return to the region today and will bring some decent accumulations to the area starting up this afternoon and continuing through early Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for most with a Winter Storm Warning in place for Montgomery and Macoupin Counties where snow and ice could make more of an impact.

The evening commute is expected to get messy with the heavy snow well in place during that time. Snow will remain moderate to heavy at least for the first half of the night. After midnight, conditions will improve, but travel could be a little icy, especially for those closer to I-70 where more mixing could take place with freezing rain. Temperatures will be dropping in the 20s, which could help black ice develop on the roads with how saturated they are.