CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on the morning of Saturday, April 29.

Police were dispatched at 2:03 a.m. to the 700 Block of Sherwood Terrace in Champaign. That’s where they located a 32-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg.

Officers and Champaign fire crews immediately provided care until emergency personnel could arrive. The victim chose to drive himself to an area hospital by a personal vehicle following on-scene care.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the victim had been standing outside his home when a car approached, and a subject known to the victim opened fire before driving away. The victim indicated that he and the subject had engaged in an argument earlier in the night.

No other injuries or property damage has been confirmed at this time.

Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may help the investigation. Police encourage any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify the police department.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police continue to investigate the situation.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.