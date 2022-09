ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season.

Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially Illinois Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.”

The tweet also mentioned having paper bags to contain hurt birds and calling them for help at 773-988-1867.