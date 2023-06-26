CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The occupants of a 32-unit building in Champaign will be displaced after a fire inside a multi-family apartment building this weekend.

The Champaign Fire Department responded to the fire located at 11 E. Columbia Ave., around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23. They said crews worked to keep this fire contained to a single apartment unit.

Crews on the scene reported moderate smoke and fire coming from a fourth-floor unit of the five-story building, officials said. They were able to put out the fire.

The fire department determined the fire started in a fourth-floor unit. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and crews continue to investigate the situation.

The occupants of this 32-unit building will be displaced because of this fire. No one was hurt.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds the community to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home and to have and practice a home escape plan. They said smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.