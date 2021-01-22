$31.5 million awarded in Restore, Reinvest, Renew Program grants

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced 80 grants totaling $31.5 million will help communities impacted hardest by the “failed war on drugs,” according to officials.

In a news release, they said the organizations receiving these grant work on violence prevention, legal aid and re-entry services.

These grants come from the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program. “Which was created as a key equity element of the Cannabis Regulation and Tact Act (CRTA), signed by Governor Pritzker in 2019,” said officials. “The law requires that 25 percent of all cannabis revenue be used to support communities impacted by the economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and disproportionately damage caused by the war on drugs, largely and disproportionately impacted low income Illinoisans and communities of color.”

“Following a successful first year of cannabis sales, the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew grant program is delivering tens of millions of dollars to our communities most impacted by the war on drugs. I’m so proud to see this key equity goal in cannabis legalization move forward and I applaud the leaders in the General Assembly, ICJIA, and stakeholders across the state who made this moment possible,” said Governor Pritzker.

The awardees of these grants range from nonprofit organizations, local units of government, businesses and other organizations that serve–or are located in–designated eligible zones.

Some of the central Illinois organizations receiving these grants include:

Springfield Urban League (Youth & Economic Development) – $419,702

City of Springfield (Economic Development) — $80,000

East Springfield (Violence Prevention, Re-entry) – $728,093

East Springfield Community Center Commission (Youth Development) – $80,899

University of Illinois (Youth Development & Violence Prevention) – $312,883

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid (Civil Legal Aid) – $114,918

Macon County CASA (Violence Prevention, Youth Development) – $60,212

Officials said the money will be administered in the 2021 calendar year. It will include “$28.3 million to support service delivery and $3.1 million for assessment and planning initiatives.