CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a retail theft that happened earlier this month.

Officials said that at 5 p.m. on March 1, three women entered the Ulta Beauty located at 2023 North Prospect Avenue and tried to leave the store without paying for over $3,000 worth of high-end fragrances and hair tools. Some of the products they tried to steal were recovered before the suspects fled the store in a black Chevy SUV.

The three suspects appeared to be Black women approximately 20 to 30 years old. These same suspects are also believed to be responsible for another theft at an Ulta store in Bloomington.

Anyone who has information regarding the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash if an arrest is made using submitted information.