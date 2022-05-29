MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – One of Mattoon’s oldest businesses found a special way to honor the veterans who ran it over the years.

Kelsa Bartels is the first woman to take over House Brothers Tavern. It’s been in her family for five generations, and she wanted to pay tribute to her relatives who’ve served in the military – in the Civil War all the way through Iraq. So, she hired Peyton Morrow to design a large mural on the side of the building. She said it’s a timeline of her family, and they’re all very proud of it.

“I just thought, ‘wow, how cool is it that it’s getting passed on to me and I can give a tribute to everybody who has worked in here so they’re not forgotten.’ They spent their whole lives in there,” she said.

She said the mural is approximately 3,000 square feet, and took about a year to paint. But it’s not finished yet… She hopes to have the whole wall covered by July.