SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are an older adult or retired and did not have to file an income tax return for 2021, you may be eligible for $300.

The Illinois Department of Aging encourages older adults to submit the form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue to get a rebate.

“Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit will automatically receive a property tax rebate under Governor Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan,” said IDOA Director Paula Basta. “Older adults and retirees may not realize they can get the rebate as well, but only if they submit the right paperwork to the State of Illinois.”

There are specific income requirements for the rebate. Officials said homeowners that paid Illinois property taxes 2021 on their house in 2020 are eligible. However, they need to take action to claim if they were not required to file a tax return. Those that claimed property tax credit on their 2021 returns do not need to take any additional action.

You can submit the form by mail or MyTax Illinois online on or before October 17. An online PDF of the form can be filled out and printed here.

For more information, call the Illinois Department of Revenue at 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.