$300+ car seat recalled

News

by: , nhtsa.gov

Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a recall for child car seats. Expected to begin September 30, WAYB is recalling certain WAYB Pico child restraints manufactured between March 1 – May 12, 2019.

The headrest’s aluminum tubular frame can break allowing the headrest to detach. A broken or separated headrest increases the risk of injury during a crash.

The manufacturer is still developing a plan to replace the headrests on affected seats free of charge. 100% of 4,558 products are affected. The model sold for more than $300.

For more information, contact WAYB customer service: (888) 924 – 9292.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.