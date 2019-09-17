$300+ car seat recalled

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a recall for child car seats. Expected to begin September 30, WAYB is recalling certain WAYB Pico child restraints manufactured between March 1 – May 12, 2019.

The headrest’s aluminum tubular frame can break allowing the headrest to detach. A broken or separated headrest increases the risk of injury during a crash.

The manufacturer is still developing a plan to replace the headrests on affected seats free of charge. 100% of 4,558 products are affected. The model sold for more than $300.

For more information, contact WAYB customer service: (888) 924 – 9292.