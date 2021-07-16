30 Day Rainfall Totals in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The last 30 days have brought heavy rain, multiple rounds of flooding, tornadoes and more across the region. Here’s a look at county-by-county reports of rainfall totals in the WCIA 3 Viewing area.
Cass County:
Arenzville – 7.61″
Champaign County:
Homer – 13.03″
Ogden – 10.87
Champaign – 9.84″
Fisher – 9.33″
Savoy – 9.22″
Sidney – 8.89″
Broadlands – 8.45″
Willard Airport – 7.89″
Rantoul – 7.74″
Mahomet – 7.66″
Philo – 7.63″
Foosland – 7.41″
Sadorus – 6.30″
St. Joseph – 6.01″
Christian County:
Pana – 10.01″
Taylorville – 8.97″
Morrisonville – 8.34″
Edinburg – 7.15″
Clark County:
Marshall – 8.00″
Casey – 7.46″
Coles County:
Mattoon – 12.00″
Coles Airport – 11.97″
Charleston – 7.74″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 9.12″
Robinson – 7.38″
Cumberland County:
Neoga – 7.92″
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 13.87″
Clinton – 9.30″
Douglas County:
Newman – 13.42″
Tuscola – 9.20″
Camargo – 7.58″
Edgar County:
Paris – 10.22″
Chrisman – 9.33″
Effingham County:
Watson – 9.22″
Effingham – 9.07″
Beecher City – 8.64″
Effingham Airprt. – 7.91″
Fayette County:
Vandalia – 8.52″
Ramsey – 8.39″
Ford County:
Gibson City – 7.80″
Iroquois County:
Ashkum – 11.32″
Chebanse – 9.11″
Clifton – 8.55″
Cissna Park – 7.96″
Watseka – 5.66″
Jasper County:
Yale – 7.77″
Newton – 7.02″
Livingston County:
Emington – 12.08″
Chatsworth – 10.22″
Dwight – 9.93″
Pontiac – 8.19″
Cropsey – 7.67″
Streator – 6.39″
Logan County:
Mount Pulaski – 13.13″
Hartsburg – 11.32″
New Holland – 9.98″
Lincoln – 9.12″
Emden – 9.01″
Chestnut – 8.66″
Beason – 7.47″
NWS Office – 5.98″
Macon County:
Decatur – 9.74″
Oreana – 8.43″
Macoupin County:
Mount Olive – 9.25″
Medora – 8.17″
Carlinville – 7.79″
Girard – 6.43″
McLean County:
Heyworth – 17.92″
Bloomington – 15.92″
Le Roy – 11.91″
Normal – 11.31″
Arrowsmith – 10.79″
Ellsworth – 10.37″
Danvers – 9.50″
Lexington – 6.41″
Menard County:
Tallula – 14.30″
Petersburg – 8.84″
Athens – 7.77″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 7.52″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 11.28″
Murrayville – 8.41″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 8.47″
Arthur – 8.45″
Sullivan – 8.26″
Piatt County:
Monticello – 8.86″
Cisco – 8.46″
Atwood – 8.31″
Mansfield – 8.17″
Cerro Gordo – 7.92″
White Heath – 7.64
Sangamon County:
Sherman – 12.83″
Buffalo – 12.81″
Springfield – 11.63″
Riverton – 11.52″
Lincoln Airport – 9.88″
Chatham – 9.05″
Shelby County:
Cowden – 11.91″
Moweaqua – 11.50″
Shelbyville – 7.89″
Mode – 7.86″
Vermilion County:
Danville – 11.83″
Georgetown – 11.60″
Hoopeston – 11.32″
Sidell – 10.24″
Hoopeston – 9.94″
Henning – 8.45″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 9.23″
Parke County:
Rockville – 12.50″
Russellville – 4.41″
Vermillion County:
Perrysville – 9.12″
Warren County:
Pence – 8.94″