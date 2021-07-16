30 Day Rainfall Totals in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The last 30 days have brought heavy rain, multiple rounds of flooding, tornadoes and more across the region. Here’s a look at county-by-county reports of rainfall totals in the WCIA 3 Viewing area.

Cass County:

Arenzville – 7.61″ Champaign County:

Homer – 13.03″

Ogden – 10.87

Champaign – 9.84″

Fisher – 9.33″

Savoy – 9.22″

Sidney – 8.89″

Broadlands – 8.45″

Willard Airport – 7.89″

Rantoul – 7.74″

Mahomet – 7.66″

Philo – 7.63″

Foosland – 7.41″

Sadorus – 6.30″

St. Joseph – 6.01″ Christian County:

Pana – 10.01″

Taylorville – 8.97″

Morrisonville – 8.34″

Edinburg – 7.15″ Clark County:

Marshall – 8.00″

Casey – 7.46″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 12.00″

Coles Airport – 11.97″

Charleston – 7.74″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 9.12″

Robinson – 7.38″ Cumberland County:

Neoga – 7.92″ De Witt County:

Farmer City – 13.87″

Clinton – 9.30″ Douglas County:

Newman – 13.42″

Tuscola – 9.20″

Camargo – 7.58″

Edgar County:

Paris – 10.22″

Chrisman – 9.33″ Effingham County:

Watson – 9.22″

Effingham – 9.07″

Beecher City – 8.64″

Effingham Airprt. – 7.91″ Fayette County:

Vandalia – 8.52″

Ramsey – 8.39″ Ford County:

Gibson City – 7.80″ Iroquois County:

Ashkum – 11.32″

Chebanse – 9.11″

Clifton – 8.55″

Cissna Park – 7.96″

Watseka – 5.66″ Jasper County:

Yale – 7.77″

Newton – 7.02″ Livingston County:

Emington – 12.08″

Chatsworth – 10.22″

Dwight – 9.93″

Pontiac – 8.19″

Cropsey – 7.67″

Streator – 6.39″ Logan County:

Mount Pulaski – 13.13″

Hartsburg – 11.32″

New Holland – 9.98″

Lincoln – 9.12″

Emden – 9.01″

Chestnut – 8.66″

Beason – 7.47″

NWS Office – 5.98″ Macon County:

Decatur – 9.74″

Oreana – 8.43″ Macoupin County:

Mount Olive – 9.25″

Medora – 8.17″

Carlinville – 7.79″

Girard – 6.43″ McLean County:

Heyworth – 17.92″

Bloomington – 15.92″

Le Roy – 11.91″

Normal – 11.31″

Arrowsmith – 10.79″

Ellsworth – 10.37″

Danvers – 9.50″

Lexington – 6.41″ Menard County:

Tallula – 14.30″

Petersburg – 8.84″

Athens – 7.77″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 7.52″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 11.28″

Murrayville – 8.41″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 8.47″

Arthur – 8.45″

Sullivan – 8.26″ Piatt County:

Monticello – 8.86″

Cisco – 8.46″

Atwood – 8.31″

Mansfield – 8.17″

Cerro Gordo – 7.92″

White Heath – 7.64 Sangamon County:

Sherman – 12.83″

Buffalo – 12.81″

Springfield – 11.63″

Riverton – 11.52″

Lincoln Airport – 9.88″

Chatham – 9.05″ Shelby County:

Cowden – 11.91″

Moweaqua – 11.50″

Shelbyville – 7.89″

Mode – 7.86″ Vermilion County:

Danville – 11.83″

Georgetown – 11.60″

Hoopeston – 11.32″

Sidell – 10.24″

Hoopeston – 9.94″

Henning – 8.45″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 9.23″

Parke County:

Rockville – 12.50″

Russellville – 4.41″

Vermillion County:

Perrysville – 9.12″

Warren County:

Pence – 8.94″