GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-year-old child was one of two people who died on Saturday when the car they were riding in crashed into a natural gas substation in Georgetown.

Jane McFadden, the Vermilion County Coroner, released the names and ages of the two victims over the weekend. They were Janice M. Harden, 77, and Ella M. Thompson, 3, both of Westville.

A neighbor who knew both Harden and Thompson said they were great-grandmother and great-granddaughter to each other.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the corner of Mill and Seminary Streets in Georgetown. In the aftermath of being hit by Harden’s car, the substation caught on fire and over 1,400 Georgetown homes lost their gas service. Gas service has since been restored.

Autopsies for both Harden and Thompson have been scheduled for this week. The crash remains under investigation by McFadden’s office and the Illinois State Police.