SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has released the autopsy results of a child who died in Springfield earlier this week.

EMS workers took 3-year-old Zayne Xavier Watson to an emergency room at a hospital in Springfield Monday afternoon from his residence. Hospital staff pronounced Watson dead shortly after his arrival.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon completed an autopsy of Watson Wednesday and said preliminary findings show Watson’s cause of death is a blunt force injury to the chest.

The Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner are continuing to investigate.