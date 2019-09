COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction on Illinois 16, between Charleston’s west city limits and I-57, begins Monday. Pavement patching and daily lane closures will be involved in the work. At least one lane will be open at all time and businesses will still be accessible.

The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates work will last three weeks. Drivers should anticipate delays, allow for extra time and find alternate routes if possible.