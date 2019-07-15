3 victims, few leads in weekend shootings

News

by: , Danville Police Department

Posted: / Updated:
shooting_1681940597973729403

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings.

The first happened about 2 am, Saturday. Police were called to the hospital for a gunshot wound victim. A 47-year old man sustained a non-life -threatening wound to his shoulder.

The victim says he was at a party, but wouldn’t provide the address. He said he got into a physical fight with another man and, during the fight, heard gunshots. He realized he’d been shot and had a friend take him to the hospital. The victim said he didn’t see the shooter and was unable to provide a description.

The second shooting happened about 3 am, Sunday, in the 1100-block of East Seminary Street. A 28-year old man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he was standing outside with a friend when someone started shooting in their direction.

While investigating, police learned a second victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. A 27-year old man told police he was the other person standing with the original victim.

Both victims reported seeing a white-colored vehicle drive by the home just before the shooting. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities don’t think the incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police
(217) 431 – 2250

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.