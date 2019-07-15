3 victims, few leads in weekend shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings.

The first happened about 2 am, Saturday. Police were called to the hospital for a gunshot wound victim. A 47-year old man sustained a non-life -threatening wound to his shoulder.

The victim says he was at a party, but wouldn’t provide the address. He said he got into a physical fight with another man and, during the fight, heard gunshots. He realized he’d been shot and had a friend take him to the hospital. The victim said he didn’t see the shooter and was unable to provide a description.

The second shooting happened about 3 am, Sunday, in the 1100-block of East Seminary Street. A 28-year old man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he was standing outside with a friend when someone started shooting in their direction.

While investigating, police learned a second victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. A 27-year old man told police he was the other person standing with the original victim.

Both victims reported seeing a white-colored vehicle drive by the home just before the shooting. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities don’t think the incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250