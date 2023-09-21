RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on Thursday that also involved a pedestrian being hit.

The accident happened at the intersection of Champaign Avenue and Fredrick Street just after noon. Police officials said a truck turning left at the intersection was hit by a car heading straight from the opposite direction. As a result, the truck hit a pedestrian and another car, which was stopped while facing south.

Two ambulances took the driver of the first car and the pedestrian to a nearby hospital. Officials said they will be okay.

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene and the truck driver was given a traffic ticket, officials added.