3 teenagers arrested for Tolono eye stabbing fight

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged for a fight that lead to a woman being stabbed in the eye.

Amayra Hearnes, 18, Faith Smith, 19, and Tionna Winn, 18, were charged with aggravated battery and mob action. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office said the three started a fight Monday evening that eventually involved eight people. Court documents list five victims total.

Police said earlier this week the fight stemmed from a social media post. Hearnes is accused of stabbing a woman in the eye during that altercation. No word on the woman’s current condition.

All three teenagers were ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Hearnes is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Champaign County Jail. She’ll be back in court on March 31. Smith was given a $10,000 bond and bonded out Wednesday. Her next court date is Friday, March 19. Winn waived her her preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty. Her pre-trial date is set for April 20. She was released Wednesday after paying a portion of her $25,000 bond.