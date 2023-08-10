SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — An assisted living facility in Savoy held a special luncheon on Tuesday to celebrate its August birthdays, and three of those honorees are marking another year above the age of 100.

Although Charlotte French, Marilyn Hunter and Ivy Van Wingerden aren’t turning a year older until the end of the month, they’ve lived a long life. French talked about living through World War II and how her husband and brother were pilots at the time.

When it comes to living over 100, Van Wingerden credited playing a lot of golf.

“I lived for 30 years down in Florida in kind of a recreational area,” she said. “And so I spent every day on the golf course.”

Van Wingarden will be turning 104 at the end of the month.