3 people injured in car collision

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A two-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday evening left three people injured.

The accident happened at the intersection of State street and Washington street.

Police say one car was traveling East on Washington street and the other was traveling South on State street.

They collided when the vehicle traveling east entered the intersection.

2 people where in one vehicle and the other had one person.

All three were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.