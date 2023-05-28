THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Champaign County Friday near Thomasboro in which three people from Rantoul were transported to the hospital.

ISP reported that the crash happened on U.S. Route 45 northbound located near Thomasboro on Friday around 5:30 p.m. State Police said a 2007 Silver Honda Civic was traveling north on Route 45 approaching 2400 N. Road. A Black Ford Escape was also traveling north behind the Honda Civic.

The Ford Escape struck the rear of the Honda Civic and fled the scene. ISP said the Honda Civic left the roadway to the left, striking a ditch and rolling over into the southbound lanes of Route 45.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 38-year-old Sanchez Pagan, and her passengers, 19-year-old Erika Rivera and 18-year-old Erick Pagan, all from Rantoul, were all hurt and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escape is unknown at this time, ISP reported.

State police continue to investigate the incident.