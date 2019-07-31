3 News Now: Teachers turn to Twitter for school supplies

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First year International Prep Academy teacher Sequoia Muñoz joined thousands of her colleagues on Twitter this morning, looking for some help.

“#ClearTheList” is all about asking strangers to buy them things for their classroom. Muñoz says extra items are a necessity for the educational process, but they don’t always come cheap. She just wants to create a better environment for her students.

“I purchase stuff for my classroom all of the time,” said Muñoz. “I’m not even in the classroom yet. Having someone going in and clearing out an entire wish list is just every teacher’s dream come true. We put hundreds and hundreds of dollars into our classroom.”

Muñoz has already received gifts from other teachers. She’s hoping that people will find the lists and help out their students. Muñoz’s list can be found at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/M7SGFO9GD2NL?ref_=wl_share.