MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were killed in an 8-vehicle accident Sunday. It happened on I-24 west, about 150 miles south of Effingham.

13-people were involved in the wreck including three children. Six people were taken to the hospital and four were not hurt.

Seven vehicles were stopped when a semi-tractor trailer failed to slow down and hit the line of vehicles, causing a chain reaction. The fatalities include a 56-year old woman from Vandalia and an elderly couple from Nebraska.