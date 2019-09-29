3 injured after driver was speeding

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a speeding car skidded out of control and ran off the roadway.

It then struck a ditch and overturned onto the roadway, where the car came to a stop.

Dustin J. Kermicle, 31, who was driving the car has been charged with DUI-Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Possession of Open Alcohol.

Mendi L. Williams, 42, and Cody Cessna, 31, were passengers.

Kermicle was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Cessna and Williams were both ejected from the vehicle and were transported to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN by helicopter.

Police are still investigating.